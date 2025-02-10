WWE veteran issues major challenge to Charlotte Flair for first-time-ever women's match

Charlotte Flair's WWE comeback is in full swing. While the second-generation superstar still has to choose a champion to challenge at WrestleMania 41, Flair herself is a prime target for others in the women's division. Now another key talent has issued a challenge to The Queen for what could be a massive showdown.

WWE has made significant changes to the women's division in recent years, that included doing away with the Divas to giving the female superstars more TV time, among others. The division had a big year in 2018 when the all-women Evolution pay-per-view was held, and when the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches were held. These gimmick bouts have been held regularly ever since, but the same cannot be said for Hell In a Cell. Flair and Sasha Banks entered the Cell for the first time in 2016, and now Natalya wants to make it a regular occurrence.

Trending

Women's Hell in a Cell Matches were then held in 2019, 2020, and 2021, but that's it. Speaking to TV Insider, Natalya made it clear that she wanted Flair inside the Cell when asked if there was a match that she would like to work for the first time.

"I’ve never done Hell in a Cell. I did a [Steel] Cage Match against Charlotte. It wasn’t a Hell in a Cell Match. I would absolutely love a Hell in a Cell Match. I think it would be so much fun. Maybe I’d do it against Charlotte. I’m going to challenge her right now," Natalya said.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

The Queen of Harts was referring to her two Steel Cage bouts with Flair. The Starrcade special live event on November 25, 2017, saw Flair retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in around 17 minutes. The rematch was held two months later at a non-televised live event in Texas, with the same finish.

Charlotte Flair set for WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Below is the updated lineup:

Charlotte Flair to appear for another Royal Rumble follow-up

AJ Styles returns as a RAW Superstar

CM Punk to address Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match : Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Next week's RAW will also feature two Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Seth Rollins will take on Finn Balor, while Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback