SPOILER: Bayley's replacement at WWE WrestleMania 41 revealed [Reports]

Bayley's hopes of winning a title at WWE WrestleMania 41 ended after a mystery attacker viciously laid her out. Now, a report has shed light on who can replace her on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

The Role Model and Lyra Valkyria recently joined forces to form a new tag team. They outlasted five other duos on the April 11, 2025, edition of SmackDown in a gauntlet match to become the number-one contenders for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was revealed during WrestleMania Countdown last night that someone attacked Bayley in the backstage area, and she would be unable to compete at The Show of Shows.

Morgan and Rodriguez were present at the scene of the incident, but they denied any wrongdoing. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce informed Lyra Valkyria that she needed to find a replacement for Bayley if she wanted to challenge for the tag team titles.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Becky Lynch would replace Bayley on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, he also added that WWE could change up the plans if "word gets out."

"They did an angle before WrestleMania where Bayley was laid out. This is the return of Becky Lynch; she is going to be replacing Bayley against Lyra. I suppose if word gets out, they could change it, but that was the plan today," Alvarez said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

For those worried about Bayley, it was reported shortly after the backstage attack on her that the whole angle was planned for weeks, and she is not legitimately injured.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch, who last competed in May 2024, shows up at WWE WrestleMania 41.

