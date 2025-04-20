  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • SPOILER: Bayley's replacement at WWE WrestleMania 41 revealed [Reports]

SPOILER: Bayley's replacement at WWE WrestleMania 41 revealed [Reports]

By Kaushik Das
Modified Apr 20, 2025 15:07 GMT
Big blow for The Role Model [Image credits: wwe.com]
Big blow for The Role Model! [Image via WWE.com]

Bayley's hopes of winning a title at WWE WrestleMania 41 ended after a mystery attacker viciously laid her out. Now, a report has shed light on who can replace her on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Ad

The Role Model and Lyra Valkyria recently joined forces to form a new tag team. They outlasted five other duos on the April 11, 2025, edition of SmackDown in a gauntlet match to become the number-one contenders for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was revealed during WrestleMania Countdown last night that someone attacked Bayley in the backstage area, and she would be unable to compete at The Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morgan and Rodriguez were present at the scene of the incident, but they denied any wrongdoing. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce informed Lyra Valkyria that she needed to find a replacement for Bayley if she wanted to challenge for the tag team titles.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Becky Lynch would replace Bayley on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, he also added that WWE could change up the plans if "word gets out."

Ad
"They did an angle before WrestleMania where Bayley was laid out. This is the return of Becky Lynch; she is going to be replacing Bayley against Lyra. I suppose if word gets out, they could change it, but that was the plan today," Alvarez said. [H/T: Cultaholic]
youtube-cover
Ad

For those worried about Bayley, it was reported shortly after the backstage attack on her that the whole angle was planned for weeks, and she is not legitimately injured.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch, who last competed in May 2024, shows up at WWE WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Kaushik Das

Kaushik Das

Twitter icon

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications