The Rock misses WrestleMania week; WWE veteran shares possible reason for his absence (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock missing WrestleMania weekend. The legendary star was absent from the week-long extravaganza in Las Vegas.
The Rock has been a prominent part of WWE since his appointment to the Board of Directors in TKO. However, the star was never seen during his year's WrestleMania buildup. This was in stark contrast to last year, where he was heavily involved in the buildup to the show and even competed in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania.
This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that The Final Boss has been silent on social media throughout WrestleMania week. He felt as a member of the TKO Board of Directors, The Rock should have posted something about WrestleMania or John Cena. The veteran writer suggested that there was possibly some ongoing backstage struggle leading to radio silence from the Hollywood star.
"I do want to say this first. There has been no social media from The Rock for the last three to four days; nothing, zero. So, there is definitely something going on behind the scenes. If anything, Rock would've put over WrestleMania, Rock would've put over his boy John Cena. Zero, did not say a word. Cena cut a promo tonight like Rock and Travis Scott did not exist." [From 4:09 onwards]
The Final Boss was last seen at the Elimination Chamber 2025, where he orchestrated Cena's heel turn. It will be interesting to see when he decides to return to WWE in the future.
