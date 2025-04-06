Huge WWE decision is a sign Triple H is leaving; he'll be out by the end of the year, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently addressed the future of Triple H in WWE. He claimed The Game would be out of the Stamford-based company by the end of this year.

Triple H has been a member of the WWE family since the mid-1990s. Besides his legendary career as an on-screen talent and an in-ring competitor, the 55-year-old has also held several executive positions. He is currently the Chief Content Officer, leading the company's creative process. Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised The King of Kings with the news that he would headline this year's Hall of Fame class.

On The Brand podcast, a fan suggested to former WWE head writer Vince Russo that Triple H getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this year seemed like a sign he was leaving soon. The wrestling veteran agreed and predicted that The Game would be out of the company by the end of 2025:

"Bro, I think Triple H will be gone by the end of the year and I've said that. I think Triple H will be out of there by the end of the year. Bro, from a creative standpoint, they can get anybody to book what Triple H is booking. I'm just gonna be honest with you, bro. Nothing against Triple H personally. I like him. I worked with him for a long time. Bro, I swear to God, you can get Zippo The Chimp to book this show and it will be just as good as the stuff Triple H is putting out there," he said. [From 32:29 to 33:05]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo thinks a WWE legend will replace Triple H

On a recent episode of his Before My Head Explodes podcast, Vince Russo discussed the future of WWE, stating that The Rock's potential return in a full-time role would change the landscape of the Stamford-based company.

The former head writer claimed Triple H would "get kicked to the curb" if The Final Boss took that step:

"Triple H is a placeholder and when push comes to shove and The Rock makes the decision that he wants to be the guy and maybe not do so much acting and maybe go into the WWE/UFC venture more on a full-time basis, bro, Triple H will get kicked to the curb just like Vince McMahon kicked his buddy Shawn Michaels to the curb when Steve Austin came into prominance. It is just a matter of time and you are clearly seeing at this point of time the power and the stroke of The Rock," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The King of Kings in the Stamford-based promotion.

