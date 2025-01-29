Triple H had emotional reaction to WWE Hall of Fame announcement - reports

  • home icon
By Phillipa Mariee
Jan 29, 2025
Triple H is the COO of WWE but it seems that in a few months, he will be a 2-time Hall of Famer. The Game has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X but will now be the headliner for 2025 as he goes in as a solo performer.

It seems that despite being the man in power in WWE, the decision was not his to be added to the Hall of Fame, instead it was revealed by PWInsider that Triple H was surprised by Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker with the news and reacted emotionally.

The Deadman and HBK are already in the Hall of Fame as singles stars and it seems that they now want Triple H to join them and their elite class of stars who have been inducted more than once.

Triple H was forced to retire from WWE back in 2022

The Game wasn't a star who decided to walk away from the ring when he was at his peak, this was taken from him due to injury. After struggling with heart failure and having a pacemaker attached it was decided that he could no longer wrestle. He has, however, adapted to life behind the scenes.

The Game walked away from in-ring competition back in 2022, leaving his boots in the center of the squared circle. Even though he has gotten physical with Kevin Owens and even teased issues with The Rock, it's clear that he can never wrestle again.

It will be an emotional night at The Hall of Fame Ceremony in Indianapolis in April when The King of Kings can finally tick off the last thing on his bucket list for his in-ring career and hopefully is allowed to recite many unheard tales of his lengthy two-decade-plus career.

