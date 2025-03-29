WWE CCO Triple H will be replaced by a massive legend; it's only a matter of time, says veteran

A wrestling veteran recently addressed Chief Content Officer Triple H's future in WWE. He claimed that The Game getting replaced by a massive legend is only a matter of time.

Triple H has led the Stamford-based company's creative department since 2022. While Vince McMahon reportedly interfered in creative decisions after his return in 2023, The Game has been clear that he is making the decisions since the former chairman's departure last year. Stephanie McMahon even ushered in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era at WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the Chief Content Officer is a "placeholder" for TKO board member The Rock.

On his Before My Head Explodes podcast, Russo claimed Triple H is a "sitting duck." He wondered if Endeavor would want a wrestler like The Game to run a major part of the company or a proven businessman like The Rock:

"In my humble opinion, and I've been talking about this for quite a while, Triple H is a sitting duck, man. He is a sitting duck. There was just a buyout and a takeover of Endeavor. This is a conglomerate business. And I gotta tell you, do you want a wrestler to run a major part of your company or do you want a proven businessman, a superstar, somebody who has hobnobbed with presidents, somebody who just everything he touches turns to gold? That's The Rock, man, that ain't Triple H," he said.

The wrestling veteran predicted that Triple H would get "kicked to the curb" if The Rock decides to return to WWE full-time. He speculated that it is only a matter of time before that happens:

"Triple H is a placeholder and when push comes to shove and The Rock makes the decision that he wants to be the guy and maybe not do so much acting and maybe go into the WWE/UFC venture more on a full-time basis, bro, Triple H will get kicked to the curb just like Vince McMahon kicked his buddy Shawn Michaels to the curb when Steve Austin came into prominance. It is just a matter of time and you are clearly seeing at this point of time the power and the stroke of The Rock." [14:30 - 16:35]

Vince Russo thinks WWE will drop Triple H "like a hot potato"

On the same episode of his Before My Head Explodes podcast, Vince Russo claimed the Stamford-based company would eventually offer The Rock a deal he could not refuse.

The former WWE head writer suggested the promotion would then drop Triple H "like a hot potato":

"You know, Rock is still box office but here's the thing, man, Rock isn't always going to be box office. And, you know, Rock is going to get older. And Rock is gonna lose some of his appeal. And there is going to be a time when Rock is gonna be offered a deal that he cannot refuse. And I gotta tell you something, man, when that day comes, they are going to drop Triple H like a hot potato," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Triple H and The Rock in WWE.

