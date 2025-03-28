WWE to drop Triple H like a hot potato; huge star to be offered deal he can't refuse, says veteran

Triple H has been running WWE's creative process for nearly three years. A wrestling veteran recently predicted the Stamford-based company would eventually drop The Game like a hot potato.

While Triple H assumed the position of Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, The Rock returned to the promotion last year to join TKO's Board of Directors. On his Before My Head Explodes podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Final Boss did not take full control of the company only because he did not want to. However, he suggested that would eventually change.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that The Rock is growing older, and although he remains a Hollywood megastar, he would lose some of his appeal as he ages. He predicted TKO and WWE would then make him an offer he could not refuse, claiming the company would then drop Triple H when that time comes:

"You know, Rock is still box office but here's the thing, man, Rock isn't always going to be box office. And, you know, Rock is going to get older. And Rock is gonna lose some of his appeal. And there is going to be a time when Rock is gonna be offered a deal that he cannot refuse. And I gotta tell you something, man, when that day comes, they are going to drop Triple H like a hot potato," he said. [8:50 - 9:34]

Ex-WWE star thinks Triple H and The Rock do not get along behind the scenes

On an episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman addressed The Rock and Triple H's relationship behind the cameras.

The wrestling veteran recalled witnessing how the two massive stars hated each other, pointing out that he does not believe that they are currently getting along despite the two trying to portray that on the screen:

"Well, you all saw that behind-the-scenes video [at Elimination Chamber] that they posted where they came back. And I love [it] when Triple H and The Rock are in the same space because I know, I've experienced how much they truly hate each other. And so, this whole notion that they're getting along these days is BS," Coachman said.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if The Rock would play a bigger role backstage in WWE in the coming months.

