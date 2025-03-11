The real-life relationship between Triple H and The Rock is not what it seems to be, says WWE veteran

Since The Rock returned to WWE last year to join TKO's Board of Directors, he has worked closely with Chief Content Officer Triple H. Although the two seem to have a good relationship, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed otherwise.

The Game has been responsible for the Stamford-based company's creative process for nearly three years. Meanwhile, The Final Boss returned last year to turn heel, join The Bloodline, and become a TKO executive.

Although the two Attitude Era stars had legit heat earlier in their careers, they have seemingly buried the hatchet now. Over the past few months, the two have continuously praised each other's work.

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former RAW general manager Jonathan Coachman addressed a backstage video featuring Triple H, The Rock, and Travis Scott from Elimination Chamber, which WWE posted on social media. He claimed The Game and The Rock's current relationship was the opposite of what they tried to make it appear.

"Well, you all saw that behind-the-scenes video that they posted where they came back. And I love [it] when Triple H and The Rock are in the same space because I know, I've experienced how much they truly hate each other. And so, this whole notion that they're getting along these days is BS," Coachman said. [51:05 - 51:19]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Triple H will be out of the company by 2026

On an episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the future of Triple H. He predicted that The Game would be out of the Stamford-based company by next year, claiming that The Rock and Brian Gewirtz have been saving WrestleMania for two years in a row.

The wrestling veteran doubted that The Game and The Final Boss were on the same page.

"I'm gonna tell you, man, I can't believe now two years in a row that Rock walks in the door with his buddy Brian Gewirtz, and him and Triple H are on the same page. Does not look like that to me, Coach," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how The Rock and Triple H work together heading into WrestleMania 41.

