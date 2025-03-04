Triple H will be out of WWE by 2026; John Cena's unexpected heel turn is major sign, says veteran

Triple H has been the head of creative in WWE since 2022. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes The Game's days in the job are numbered, pointing out that John Cena's heel turn is proof of his prediction.

Nearly three weeks ago, The Rock made a surprise comeback on SmackDown to announce that WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orleans. Meanwhile, he had a face-off with Cody Rhodes where he asked The American Nightmare to become his champion and sell him his soul in return for making all his dreams come true. Last Saturday at Elimination Chamber, the 39-year-old Undisputed WWE Champion declined The Final Boss' proposition. However, he was shockingly attacked by the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, John Cena, who turned heel and joined forces with The Rock. The Leader of the Cenation and Rhodes will now go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that he still believes Triple H will be out of the Stamford-based company by next year. He claimed The Rock returning to allegedly save WrestleMania two years in a row supports his prediction:

"I've been saying this for a very long time. When we get to [2026], I do not believe that Triple H is gonna be a part of the WWE. I'm staying on that and I'm not moving off of that because, Coach, now we've got a little big of a history. The WWE creative has s*cked. Let's just look at the last two years. Has s*cked for the last two years until Rock and Brian Gewirtz insert themselves. When Rock comes back right before 'Mania now two years in a row, it's a whole different ball game," he said.

The former head writer predicted that Cena's heel turn came due to the company feeling pressure from Netflix. Meanwhile, he pointed out that he does not believe The Rock and Triple H are currently on the same page:

"I do wanna say this, I believe this was a sense of urgency. I don't wanna say desperation there. There's no desperation. They got a deal with Netflix. They got paid a lot of money. There's no desperation. But I do believe they were feeling pressure. I do believe they were feeling pressure from Netflix and they had to do something. And I'm gonna tell you, man, I can't believe now two years in a row that Rock walks in the door with his buddy Brian Gewirtz and him and Triple H are on the same page. Does not look like that to me, Coach." [3:46 - 5:03]

WWE veteran thinks Triple H was not involved in the decision to turn John Cena heel

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman discussed John Cena's shocking heel turn. He claimed Triple H was not involved in the decision to turn the Leader of the Cenation heel.

Instead, Coachman predicted the 16-time world champion becoming a villain on his farewell tour was The Rock's idea:

"This is Rock's idea. And don't think for a second that Hunter [Triple H] and Rock are sitting down together and working this thing out. That ain't happening. It is Rock, it is Brian Gewirtz, and he's running the show, and Triple H is just along for the ride, in my opinion," he said.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena's heel turn impacts his farewell tour in WWE.

