Only one man in WWE can stand up to Chief Content Officer Triple H, says veteran; he's a multi-time world champion

Chief Content Officer Triple H seemingly has the final say on all creative decisions in WWE. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested only one person in the Stamford-based company could stand up to The Game.

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman and his co-host, former WWE head writer Vince Russo, discussed John Cena's heel turn. Russo credited The Rock for making the product exciting ahead of WrestleMania, claiming that Triple H's booking was uncreative until The Final Boss returned for the second year in a row to save The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Coachman hoped that The Rock would remain in the creative picture in the Stamford-based company, pointing out that The Final Boss is the only person in WWE who can stand up to Triple H and not listen to his orders:

"What I hope, and I don't think this is gonna happen, I hope The Rock is around more because the one guy that can stand up to Triple H is The Rock. The one guy that's not gonna listen to Triple H is The Rock. And I think now that Rock has got to really put his expertise in a way that he's never done before," he said.

The former Interim RAW General Manager added that The Rock should encourage talent to pitch ideas and think outside the box:

"And hear me out on this, he needs to go to all of these talent that are playing it safe, all these talent that are not pitching ideas and say, 'Guys, right now, you've got a chance to do this but you need to think outside of said box. You can't show up and think a 12-minute match is gonna be good enough after this year when Cena is gone,'" he said. [13:04 - 13:45]

Vince Russo thinks Triple H would be out of WWE by 2026

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo revealed that he believes Triple H would not be part of the Stamford-based company by 2026.

The wrestling veteran also claimed The Game "needs to be pushed" since allegedly nobody is willing to speak up out of fear of getting fired. Russo pointed out that The Rock's return ahead of WrestleMania pushes the WWE Chief Content Officer:

"You know what? Triple H needs to be pushed. And you can tell when Rock comes WrestleMania season, Triple H gets pushed. You can see it," he said. [15:22 - 15:33]

With The Rock on the TKO Board of Directors and Triple H as Head of Creative, it would be interesting to see how the two massive stars would collaborate in the upcoming months.

