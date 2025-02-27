A feud between The Rock and Triple H is inevitable; ex-WWE champion explains why

The Rock is currently involved in a storyline with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg recently claimed it would lead to a feud between The Final Boss and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Last year, The Rock returned to join TKO's board of directors. Although he had a heated rivalry with The American Nightmare heading into WrestleMania 40, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. After embracing each other and sharing a drink backstage at RAW's debut episode on Netflix, the two stood face-to-face last Friday on SmackDown. The TKO board of directors member offered Rhodes to make all his and his family's dreams come true if he would give him his soul and become his champion. The 52-year-old legend gave the Undisputed WWE champion until Elimination Chamber to give him his answer.

While addressing the storyline on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed it has to lead to a feud between Triple H and The Final Boss due to the latter interfering with The Game's job.

"The question is, SGG, when does this reach Triple H-level and he's involved? Because this has to be building towards a Triple H-Rock something or other. It has to. Triple H can't just ignore the fact that The Rock is now coming down from the TKO board and running roughshod over his show," he said. [From 22:25 - 22:42]

Veteran thinks The Rock may be plotting to oust Triple H from WWE

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo wondered if Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Ari Emanuel, and Nick Khan conspired to get rid of Vince McMahon.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran suggested there might be another plot led by The Rock and Emanuel to oust Triple H from WWE.

"So, now you ask yourself a couple of questions. Did they purposely get Vince [McMahon] out of the way, and now, this is Hollywood, Coach, like you said, do we take it to the next level where Ari Emanuel plotted with Triple H and Stephanie and Nick Khan to oust Vince? Is the same Ari Emanuel now plotting with Rock to oust Triple H and Stephanie? Bro, that's how this thing works," he said.

Triple H and The Rock teased a feud ahead of WrestleMania 40. However, nothing has happened since. It would be interesting to see if there will be a power struggle storyline between the two in the upcoming months.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from the first half of the article.

