A plot to get rid of WWE CCO Triple H may be in progress; it involves huge WWE star, claims veteran

Triple H has been WWE's Chief Content Officer since mid-2022. However, a wrestling veteran believes there might be a plot to get rid of The Game.

Ad

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed The Rock's promo with Cody Rhodes. Coachman disclosed that he felt The Final Boss wanted to show Triple H he was the decision-maker. The wrestling veteran even suggested the TKO board member could put his close friend and business partner Brian Gewirtz in charge of writing RAW. The Coach's co-host, former head writer Vince Russo, then gave his take on the subject.

Ad

Trending

Russo claimed Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, TKO CEO & Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel, and WWE President Nick Khan might have conspired to oust Vince McMahon from World Wrestling Entertainment. He pointed out that there might be another plot currently in progress between The Rock and Emanuel to get rid of The Game:

"So, now you ask yourself a couple of questions. Did they purposely get Vince [McMahon] out of the way, and now, this is Hollywood, Coach, like you said, do we take it to the next level where Ari Emanuel plotted with Triple H and Stephanie and Nick Khan oust Vince? Is the same Ari Emanuel now plotting with Rock to oust Triple H and Stephanie? Bro, that's how this thing works," he said. [From 26:27 to 27:00]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Could Brian Gewirtz replace Triple H in WWE? Hall of Famer gives his take

Before becoming The Rock's business partner, Brian Gewirtz spent several years as a head writer in WWE. On an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed whether he believed Gewirtz could replace Triple H in the Stamford-based company.

The former RAW General Manager disclosed that he did not see that happening. He doubted that Gewirtz would be interested in returning to professional wrestling:

Ad

"I don't really have a comment on it. I can't see it but I don't know. I'm friends with Brian but I haven't talked to him about this. I can't imagine that Brian would want to go back to professional wrestling at this stage of his career. But he may be chomping at the bit to do it. I don't know," he said. [From 43:15 to 43:40]

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Game in the Stamford-based company.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback