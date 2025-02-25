Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, & 2 WWE names may have conspired to oust Vince McMahon, says veteran

Vince McMahon left WWE amid multiple legal issues, including being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and two other major names may have conspired to get rid of the former chairman.

Ad

Vince initially left the Stamford-based company and retired in mid-2022. While his daughter, Stephanie, became the new chairwoman and co-CEO, his son-in-law, Triple H, took over Creative. However, the 79-year-old returned in January 2023 as Executive Chairman.

In response, Stephanie resigned and left WWE. The former chairman left again last year after the Janel Grant case came to light. Ahead of his departure, Vince sold the company to Endeavor.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo suggested that The Game, The Billion Dollar Princess, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO CEO & Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel may have all been in cahoots to out Vince McMahon. He claimed they may have even been behind Janel Grant:

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"I said early on in this, was Ari Emanuel, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon in cahoots to have Vince McMahon ousted? Were they maybe behind Janel Grant and maybe talking to her?" Russo said.

The former head writer pointed out that several things that are happening in today's WWE would have never happened under McMahon's leadership:

"And here's the reason why I say that, Coach. More and more on a weekly basis, we are seeing things with this company that Vince would have never agreed to. [Such as?] Oh God, sponsors on the mat, ticket prices, indie wrestlers becoming main-eventers. There's a lot of stuff that would not have happened on Vince's dime." [25:29 - 26:26]

Ad

Ad

The ex-WWE head writer thinks Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at odds with Vince McMahon

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo addressed Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon's current relationship with Vince McMahon. The former head writer suggested that Shane O'Mac is now on good terms with his father.

Ad

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran predicted that The Billion Dollar Princess and the WWE Chief Content Officer are at odds with the former chairman:

"If I had to bet just knowing the plays and knowing the game and looking at the circumstances, I would bet that Vince is at odds with Triple H and Stephanie and Shane is in favor with Vince at this point. That would be my guess," he said.

Ad

Ad

While The Game continues to lead the Creative process in WWE, Stephanie has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company since her father's departure last year.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback