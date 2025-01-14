Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Shane McMahon's current relationship with Vince McMahon predicted by WWE veteran

Vince McMahon left WWE last year amid a legal battle with former employee Janel Grant. A wrestling veteran recently predicted the former chairman's relationship with his children, Stephanie and Shane, and son-in-law Triple H. The name being discussed is Vince Russo.

While The Billion Dollar Princess and Shane O'Mac have also departed from the Stamford-based company, The Game remains the only person related to the McMahon family who still works in the promotion. The Chief Content Officer has been leading WWE in the post-Vince McMahon era. Meanwhile, his wife has been publicly supportive of him.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo speculated that Stephanie and Triple H are currently not on good terms with the former chairman. Meanwhile, Russo disclosed that he believed the opposite for Shane.

"If I had to bet just knowing the plays and knowing the game and looking at the circumstances, I would bet that Vince is at odds with Triple H and Stephanie and Shane is in favor with Vince at this point. That would be my guess," he said. [17:34 - 17:54]

Stephanie McMahon appeared on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix

Last week, Stephanie McMahon attended RAW's debut episode on Netflix. She appeared on TV as she sat in the crowd. On the same episode The Coach & Bro Show, Russo's co-host, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman, claimed The Billion Dollar Princess' appearance was to prove a point.

The former interim RAW general manager suggested WWE also probably wanted to "rub it in a little bit" to Vince McMahon.

"Showing Stephanie in the front row last week that was, I think, to prove a point and I think to rub it in a little bit to Vince [McMahon], who they knew was gonna be watching at home. She had that classic Stephanie McMahon smile that, I'm happy to be here and let's clap like this and, you know, the whole deal. You know, that was strategic," he said.

Meanwhile, Russo said the new owners wanted to show that Stephanie was the McMahon they were in business with, not Vince.

