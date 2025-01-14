WWE seemingly made a point against Vince McMahon during RAW; Stephanie McMahon played a role, claims veteran

Several WWE legends and superstars appeared on RAW's debut on Netflix, including former chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. A wrestling veteran recently claimed The Billion Dollar Princess' appearance was part of an act against her father, Vince McMahon.

The former chairman initially retired in 2022, leading Stephanie to become the chairwoman and co-CEO of the Stamford-based company. However, she resigned following her father's return in January 2023. The 79-year-old left WWE again last year after being sued by former employee Janel Grant. Since her father's departure, The Billion Dollar Princess has made several TV appearances, seemingly supporting her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman claimed Stephanie appearing on TV on RAW's debut episode on Netflix was to prove a point and "rub it in a little bit to Vince":

"Showing Stephanie in the front row last week that was, I think, to prove a point and I think to rub it in a little bit to Vince [McMahon], who they knew was gonna be watching at home. She had that classic Stephanie McMahon smile that, I'm happy to be here and let's clap like this and, you know, the whole deal. You know, that was strategic," he said. [From 17:56 to 18:17]

Triple H recently addressed why Stephanie McMahon left WWE

Stephanie McMahon has been out of the Stamford-based company for two years. Speaking to the SI Media Podcast, her husband, Triple H, discussed why she left the promotion.

The Chief Content Officer pointed out that The Billion Dollar Princess wanted to spend time with their daughters. Meanwhile, The Game revealed that he would love to have his wife return to WWE:

"I would love Steph back. Here is the thing with her. She stepped away—our kids are at an age. We got one in college, and over the next four years, the rest will be in college. We have three girls, and it's a really formative time, a really enjoyable time having some downtime," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

It would be interesting to see if the former chairwoman would eventually return to WWE.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

