"Total disgust and disrespect" - Ex-WWE star makes huge claim about Vince McMahon's relationship with Stephanie McMahon

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 16, 2025 16:30 GMT
Did Vince McMahon mistreat his daughter, Stephanie McMahon? (Image credit: WWE.com)
A former WWE Superstar recently discussed Vince McMahon's relationship with his daughter, Stephanie. He claimed the former chairman never gave real love to The Billion Dollar Princess.

Speaking on his HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW podcast, Paul Roma, who spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, recalled when Stephanie was pregnant, and her father proposed the idea of revealing himself as the one who impregnated her. The storyline idea was shot down immediately by The Billion Dollar Princess, who later revealed that she was disgusted by the thought.

The 65-year-old former WWE Superstar claimed the suggested angle proved McMahon had no love for his daughter. He stated that just coming up with such an idea was disgusting and disrespectful to Stephanie:

"There is no real love to be given or gotten by Vince [McMahon]. He doesn't know what that is. Obviously, he doesn't know what that is. The way he treated his daughter, how that storyline of how he was gonna be the one who got her pregnant, there's no love there. That is total disgust and disrespect, not only for yourself, for your daughter, for your family, for the McMahon name, but he doesn't care, right? Nothing like that matters to him," he said. [From 44:32 to 45:03]
Ex-WWE head writer predicted the current relationship between Vince and Stephanie McMahon

While Vince and Stephanie McMahon have both officially left WWE, the latter has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company despite not holding an official position.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo disclosed that he believes The Billion Dollar Princess and her husband, current Chief Content Officer Triple H, are at odds with McMahon. Meanwhile, he predicted that Shane McMahon was in his father's favor at the time:

"If I had to bet just knowing the plays and knowing the game and looking at the circumstances, I would bet that Vince is at odds with Triple H and Stephanie and Shane is in favor with Vince at this point. That would be my guess," he said.
It would be interesting to see if The Billion Dollar Princess would eventually make an official comeback to the Stamford-based company.

Please credit HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

