Stephanie McMahon makes massive career announcement; takes her first step back into wrestling business

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has taken her first step back into the wrestling business. The Billion Dollar Princess announced her participation in a new project in partnership with the Stamford-based company.

McMahon officially left WWE in January 2023 after her father, Vince McMahon, returned as executive chairman. Following Vince's departure last year, The Billion Dollar Princess has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company. However, her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, has explained that McMahon has not officially returned to the promotion.

While the former Women's Champion recently confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that she is not currently an executive in the company, she announced that she would host a new show, Stephanie's Places, in partnership with Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE. Stephanie McMahon would travel around the world to shed light on superstars' journeys and lives behind the characters:

"In partnership with Omaha Productions and ESPN and WWE, it's a part of the Peyton Places show and it is called Stephanie's Places. And I'm going all over the country and, hopefully, the world to really find out the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE," she said.

The 48-year-old explained that the show, which will kick off in March, would highlight how these top wrestling names overcame their struggles to make it to the top. In a sneak peek McAfee aired, Stephanie McMahon was shown interviewing Stone Cold Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns:

"It's really to tell the stories that haven't been told and to find out more about the people behind the characters. And what I wanna do is bring some type of advice to the audience. Like, these people are hugely successful but like most people, they have been knocked around a lot. So, how did they overcome the challenges that were put in front of them. How did they get over certain things to become who they are today. And it's really their journey. That's what I'm trying to tell is the story, their story, their journey of how they've gotten to where they are."

Stephanie McMahon opened up about her experience hosting the show

During her interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon discussed her experience hosting her new show. The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that she was initially nervous, stating that it was her first step back into the wrestling business.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Chairwoman claimed the experience was rewarding as she got to know the superstars so much better:

"I've loved it. I have to say I was really nervous to do it. Again, it was like my first step back, if you will, into the business. And I was really really worried about it. And ultimately it has been so rewarding to get to hang out with our talent that I know so well on a certain level. But then to get to know them so much better and differently and again to bring their stories out. And it's interesting because with each person it's different," she said.

It would be interesting to see if the show would lead to Stephanie McMahon eventually returning to WWE.

