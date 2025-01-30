Stephanie McMahon breaks silence after huge Triple H announcement

Stephanie McMahon has broken her silence on Triple H after WWE's recent huge announcement. She took to social media to express her views.

At tonight's WWE Town Hall meeting, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker interrupted Triple H to reveal that they had decided that He would be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his singles career. Later, Stephanie McMahon came out to hug him.

Taking to X, Stephanie McMahon revealed she was as surprised as Triple H to hear the news that Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker shared. She said it was her honor to witness their brotherhood with The Game. The former WWE Chairperson thanked them for the decision, as Triple H would have never done so himself. She ended by congratulating The Game and said that he had earned his place in immortality as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Trending

"You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH ! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025," McMahon wrote.

Expand Tweet

The rest of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is yet to be revealed. The coming weeks should reveal more names for this year's ceremony. Meanwhile, McMahon appears to have returned to WWE herself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback