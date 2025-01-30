Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE in official capacity; has already started - Reports

Stephanie McMahon may have been absent from WWE for almost two years since she stepped down as co-CEO and chairperson, but now, she seems to have returned. There's an update on the star's work with the company, as she now has a role.

As per a report by PWInsider Elite, it was revealed during the WWE Town Hall meeting tonight that Stephanie McMahon has been working on a project for WWE in an official capacity. The project was described as similar to ESPN's NFL series Peyton Places, which revisits monumental moments in NFL history through conversations with former players and others. Her project is assumed to be about WWE history in a similar manner.

The report also stated that Stephanie McMahon has already filmed content for the series with several top names. Two of them are Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes. She has also filmed with quite a few others already.

No details have been revealed regarding the timeline for the show's release so far. The report added that it was in the pipeline and being worked on with an eye to the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when it's released.

