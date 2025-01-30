  • home icon
Shawn Michaels officially makes huge WWE announcement; Triple H reacts emotionally (Watch)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 30, 2025 02:36 GMT
Shawn Michaels has now shared a video of him and The Undertaker making a massive announcement about Triple H. The star's reaction can also be seen.

The Heartbreak Kid revealed that he and The Undertaker had surprised The Game when he had least expected it and got him "good on his home turf." They informed Triple H of an executive decision that he would now be added to the Hall of Fame as a singles star for his incredible career. He's headlining the Class of 2025.

Sharing a video of the moment on X, Shawn Michaels wrote:

".@undertaker & I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @TripleH."
In the clip, The Game can be seen reacting to the entire thing emotionally, saying that he was speechless.

"For a guy that usually has something to say about everything, I'm speechless. I'm going to kill Nick [Khan] when we leave here. If you see someone flying off the roof, just ignore it. I don't know what else to say, just thank you."

Below is the video of the emotional moment with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Stephanie McMahon also joined him on stage, and they hugged.

The star is going to be headlining the 2025 Hall of Fame class on the weekend of WrestleMania.

Edited by Angana Roy
