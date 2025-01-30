"Now I'm back" - Stephanie McMahon finally reveals why she stepped away from WWE

Stephanie McMahon has been away from WWE for nearly two years. The Billion Dollar Princess recently made an honest reveal about her career.

In addition to being an on-screen character, the 48-year-old held several executive positions in the Stamford-based company, including Chairwoman and Co-CEO, before resigning in January 2023. Stephanie has attended several WWE events among the crowd. She also kicked off night two of WrestleMania 40 to usher in the Triple H era.

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Billion Dollar Princess opened up about stepping away from the promotion, revealing that she wanted to disappear for a while. The 47-year-old admitted that the decision had a positive impact on her. However, the former Chairwoman stated that she was now back:

"I never stopped being proud ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while. And I kinda did, you know. And it was good for me. I needed it. And now I'm back," she said.

Stephanie McMahon reacted to Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Last night, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Triple H at the Stamford-based company's headquarters by announcing that The Game would headline this year's Hall of Fame class.

The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon, took to Twitter to react to the massive announcement:

"You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker ! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH ! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025," she wrote.

While Stephanie McMahon has not officially returned to the Stamford-based company, it would be interesting to see if that would happen in the upcoming month.

