Triple H to snap at The Rock and warn 39-year-old superstar ahead of WWE 2025 Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The Rock made his much-anticipated return to the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, once again altering the entire trajectory of The Road to WrestleMania 41 by offering Cody Rhodes the chance to be his champion. During their promo, Rock stated that although Rhodes has been a great Undisputed WWE champion, he still isn’t at the megastar level that The Final Boss could elevate him to.

Furthermore, The Rock stated that he holds considerable power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors. The Final Boss also mentioned that he essentially possesses the authority of the company's owner, as Ari Emanuel told him that the Stamford-based promotion belongs to The Brahma Bull.

There’s a chance that in retaliation, the company’s CCO Triple H could address the WWE Universe in the upcoming episode of RAW and confront The Final Boss for claiming to hold the supreme position in the company. A similar situation arose last year when Dwayne and Hunter confronted each other at the WrestleMania XL kickoff show.

The February 9, 2024 episode of SmackDown had Triple H taking shots at The Rock for overruling his decision, stating there is only one source for answers, and that’s him. The Game could again remind The Final Boss that his creative vision is what runs the place.

Triple H might also caution Cody Rhodes not to fall for The Rock’s bait, asserting that he holds no power over him; if The American Nightmare becomes the veteran's champion, he may face the wrath of the CCO himself.

This angle could craft a whole new storyline between two legends and might serve as a perfect setup for Rhodes’s anticipated heel turn. That said, all this is merely speculative at this point, and fans will have to stay tuned to discover how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Former WWE employee believes The Rock could kick Triple H out

Last year, while speaking on The Coach and Bro Wrestling Show on Backstage Pass, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman shared his views on The Rock’s Final Boss character. Given his past work with The Brahma Bull, Coach noted that Dwayne could even expel Triple H in the blink of an eye. Here’s what Coachman had to say:

"My relationship with The Rock is a friendly talent relationship. It's not an executive... I'm sitting in a boardroom with him. I think because of all the brands he has built, he can be ruthless. It's Rock first, his company first, and then everybody else second. He won't blink an eye at steamrolling Triple H straight out of the building if it means they can lead that way," Coachman said.

With The Show of Shows fast approaching, it will be intriguing to see if Triple H reacts to Rock’s recent comments and adds another shocking twist on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

