There is only one significant reason why The Rock is not running WWE, says veteran 

The Rock is currently a WWE Superstar and a member of the TKO Board of Directors. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed there is only one reason why The Final Boss is not running the Stamford-based company.

In 2023, Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor, which created TKO Group Holdings as part of the merger between the Stamford-based company and Zuffa, LLC. Last year, The Rock returned to become a TKO Board member. The 52-year-old wrestling legend and Hollywood megastar also established a new on-screen character, The Final Boss.

Despite The Rock's comeback, Triple H still runs the company's creative process. Although the two had their differences earlier in their career, they have claimed to have buried the hatchet.

Nevertheless, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested on his Before My Head Explodes podcast that the only thing that stopped The Final Boss from taking full control of the Stamford-based company was that he did not want to. The 64-year-old alleged that while people in Hollywood would want to do business with The Rock, they do not care about The Game and only view him as a wrestler:

"Triple H to them is a wrestler. He is not on the same level of The Rock. He will never be on the same level of The Rock. And the only thing that has kept The Rock from running WWE is he doesn't want to. That is the only thing," he said. [8:25 - 8:49]

Ex WWE star thinks The Rock and Triple H still dislike each other

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman claimed Triple H has always wanted to follow in The Rock and John Cena's footsteps and pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

The former Interim RAW General Manager stated that The Game has always been envious of The Final Boss, alleging that they still hate each other:

"I enlightened the audience on how to this day, the hatred between these two, I don't care what you watch in Rivals, I don't care what you watch in Legends, Triple H is envious of The Rock, has always been envious of The Rock. (...) He wanted to follow in the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock. That is fact. And I can't hardly blame him. He's had a great career. It just hasn't been as big as John Cena and [The Rock]," he said.

The Rock last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he, John Cena, and Travis Scott ganged up on Cody Rhodes. It would be interesting to see when The Final Boss returns to WWE TV.

