The Rock may be legitimately punishing Cody Rhodes; makes him look bad intentionally, says ex-WWE writer

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently the face of the Stamford-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that TKO board of directors member The Rock may be legitimately punishing The American Nightmare.

The Final Boss returned last year to initially face his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, the plans changed following the fans' backlash over Rhodes' position. Instead, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline. He had a heated feud with the 39-year-old current champion heading into last year's Show of Shows. Although they claimed to have buried the hatchet earlier this year, the 52-year-old legend and Rhodes became enemies again at Elimination Chamber after the latter refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo addressed the reports suggesting that The Rock wanted to turn Rhodes heel before this year's WrestleMania, but others in the company opposed, leading to John Cena turning villain instead. These rumors were debunked by The Rock's business partner, Brian Gewirtz. Meanwhile, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he feels like The Final Boss has been legitimately punishing The American Nightmare since plans for WrestleMania 40 were changed. He claimed the TKO board of directors member makes Rhodes look bad.

"If there's any truth to that, I swear to God, bro, I just see Rock freaking punishing Cody going all the way back to last year when Rock came in and Rock had the idea of it being him and Roman Reigns and then you had LeGreca in his pink freaking robe and things were changed. I swear to God, I feel like The Rock has been giving it to Cody ever freaking since. He makes Cody look bad. He's always one up on Cody. And now, I'm hearing he actually wanted to turn Cody heel but Triple H was the one that kinda got his way," he said. [From 2:51 - 3:32]

Ex-WWE star thinks Cody Rhodes will lose his title at WrestleMania

On an episode of the Power & Glory podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma discussed Cody Rhodes' current status, claiming The American Nightmare has been "dead in the water."

The wrestling veteran predicted that the 39-year-old would lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

"I think that Cody is blah right now. He has nothing going on. He comes out, the fans applaud him, but they don't go crazy over him. For lack of a better word, as we would always say, he's dead in the water right now. They need to try and spark something, get something going, whether they're gonna put Cena over on him to make him a real heel and that's basically what I see happening," he said.

It would be interesting to see how the storyline between The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes will unfold.

