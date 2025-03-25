Triple H has always been envious of current WWE star; they hate each other other, claims veteran

A former WWE star recently claimed that Chief Content Officer Triple H has always envied a massive legend. The veteran stated that The Game wanted to follow in that star's footsteps.

The Rock spent nearly eight years as an active in-ring competitor in the Stamford-based company. The Final Boss then moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar. In addition to his acting career, he returned to WWE last year to join TKO's board of directors. While The People's Champion has been open about having issues with Triple H earlier in their career, the two claimed they are now enjoying working together. Nevertheless, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman disclosed that he does not believe the two have buried the hatchet.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last World podcast, The Coach claimed The Game is and has always been envious of The Rock:

"I enlightened the audience on how to this day the hatred between these two. I don't care what you watch in Rivals. I don't care what you watch in Legends. Triple H is envious of The Rock, has always been envious of The Rock. I was there for his movie premiere when Stephanie says, 'Let's have a toast to the first major motion picture for Paul,' Blade 3 by the way, 'the first of many.' I was sitting there with Trish Stratus. It was at The Needle in Toronto. And I remember looking at Trish and I said to her, 'This is worth every moment that I've wasted tonight traveling to Toronto for this debut for Blade 3,'" he said.

Coachman stated that The Game wanted to follow in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena and become a Hollywood star:

"He wanted to follow in the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock. That is fact. And I can't hardly blame him. He's had a great career. It just hasn't been as big as John Cena and [The Rock]. But he's gonna be in the Hall of Fame." [From 32:40 to 33:38]

According to Forbes, the 52-year-old was recently named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood in 2024.

The ex-WWE star recalled what The Rock told him about Triple H in 2004

On The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman recalled working on a segment with The Rock and Eugene in 2004. As The Final Boss and The Coach prepared, the latter expressed concern that they could go over time, which would affect Triple H's segment.

The former Interim RAW General Manager asked him to remember the two things he had taught him. While the first was that Vince McMahon would not mind if the product was great, the second was that he did not care about Triple H:

"I remember saying to Rock, I said, 'Rock, this feels longer than the 12 minutes that they gave us for this.' And he looked at me and he's like, 'Hey Coach, haven't I taught you two things?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'What's number one?' And I said, 'If it's great, there's nothing that the boss can say about it.' We always just called Vince the boss. He goes, 'Exactly. And what's number two?' 'That if it's Triple H, you don't care.' He goes, 'Bingo!' He hates Triple H," he said.

Triple H is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025. Coachman predicted Ric Flair would be the one to induct him.

