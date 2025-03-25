3 things The Rock must do upon his WWE return before WrestleMania 41

Although it's already been subtly implied that The Rock won't be able to participate in WrestleMania 41 as much as he did last year, him appearing in WWE before the premium live event is still very likely. The Rock's last WWE appearance was at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he met with Cody Rhodes, who turned down the offer to sell his soul to The Great One.

However, this resulted in John Cena turning heel and forming an alliance with The Final Boss. With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, The Brahma Bull will likely visit the company again before the major premium live event, and a lot could be in store once it happens.

In this list, we will look at three things The Rock must do upon his WWE return before WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Rock can explain how his alliance with John Cena came about

The Rock briefly talked about what he and John Cena discussed after the heel turn during the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. Still, nothing much is known yet about their story and relationship on-screen.

John and Cody Rhodes have met a couple of times on RAW in the past few weeks, but nothing has been mentioned yet about Cena's deal and relationship with The Brahma Bull. They may be saving this moment for The People's Champion to explain it himself.

#2. Raise the stakes for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

The feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes continues to heat up as WrestleMania 41 continues to grow closer. There's already a lot at stake with the challenger's legacy and The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. However, Dwayne Johnson can add more fuel to the fire.

Once Johnson returns to WWE, he can announce that he has other things in store for the upcoming Undisputed WWE title match at 'Mania and add a stipulation. He could make it another Bloodline or even Final Boss rules match, for example.

#1. Cody Rhodes could be brutally attacked ahead of WrestleMania 41

Although it's Cody facing Cena at WrestleMania, that doesn't mean the feud between Rhodes and The Rock is finished. The People's Champion can remind Rhodes exactly who he is and what happened the last time they were at odds.

One of the most talked-about moments leading up to WrestleMania XL was how Dwayne Johnson beat up Rhodes after a surprise RAW return. This year, The Final Boss could repeat the segment to remind the Undisputed WWE Champion that they still have their problems to settle.

