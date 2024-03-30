Did The Rock go off-script to beat up Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off the air? Exploring how real his non-PG rant was

Just a few hours ago, The Rock uploaded an unseen video clip from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW where The Final Boss brutally annihilated Cody Rhodes in a parking brawl.

In the unseen footage, The Great One is seen continuing his assault on The American Nightmare while also yelling at the employees and producers of the Stamford-based promotion. Not only this, but The Bloodline member was also seen delivering f-bombs in this process. But all this is likely scripted to generate more buzz about WrestleMania

The Rock's not-so-PG behavior has generated curiosity among the fans regarding the realism of this unseen segment. In the video, The People's Champion was heard saying, "Your script? F*ck that!" He did not care if the show was over, as he wanted to send a strong message to Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Also, the current character of The Rock is trying to blur the lines between fiction and reality, which is indeed a primary reason why the unseen video clip surfaced days after the recent RAW.

It will be intriguing to see what WWE has in store for the fans at WrestleMania 40 when Cody Rhodes and The Rock come face-to-face during the high-profile tag team match on Night 1.

Why must The Rock and Roman Reigns win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40?

The main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1 will have a big impact on the Night 2 title bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, if The Bloodline secures the win, then the Night 2 main event will become a Bloodline Rules match. However, if Cody and Seth win, then the Samoan faction will get banned from the Rhodes vs. Reigns showdown.

Meanwhile, there are considerable reasons why The Rock and Roman must win this tag team showdown. One of the reasons is that a Bloodline Rules match will probably make the Night 2 title bout seem more unpredictable and it could result in more fans tuning in to see whether Cody will be able to finish his story after having the deck entirely stacked against him.

Expand Tweet

Another reason is that a Bloodline Rules match will allow the company to pull off unexpected scenarios like Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena returning to aid Cody Rhodes. A scenario like this will help the company generate a gigantic buzz at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also, if Dusty's son manages to win the Undisputed Title despite being in The Bloodline Rules match, it makes his victory look bigger and will be a perfect way to "Finish the Story."

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Are you enjoying the Final Boss character of the Rock? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion