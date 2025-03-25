"He hates Triple H" - Massive claim about huge current WWE star made by Vince McMahon's ex-Executive assistant

A former WWE star recently claimed that a massive current superstar legitimately hates Triple H. He recalled an incident where the huge star told him personally that he did not care for the Chief Content Officer.

The Rock and The Game both joined the Stamford-based company in the mid-1990s. They have since shared the ring many times and had a historic rivalry. While Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE, The Final Boss returned last year to join TKO's board of directors. Over the past several months, the two have worked closely on The Rock's storyline, however, Vince McMahon's former on-screen ex-Executive Assistant Jonathan Coachman claims Rock "hated" The Game.

Triple H and The Rock have previously admitted that they had their differences earlier in their careers. The Coach recalled an incident in 2004 where The Rock returned to RAW for a segment with himself and Eugene and Triple H was "the crossover." He disclosed that the current TKO board member told him that he did not care about the current CCO when he pointed out that they might go over time:

"We were in the room and Triple H was the crossover. The crossover means you have the match going from like 8:55 to 9:05 and when something else goes longer, you squeeze that down. Well, Triple H that night was the crossover. And I remember saying to Rock, I said, 'Rock, this feels longer than the 12 minutes that they gave us for this.' And he looked at me and he's like, 'Hey Coach, haven't I taught you two things?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'What's number one?' And I said, 'If it's great, there's nothing that the boss can say about it.' We always just called Vince the boss. He goes, 'Exactly. And what's number two?' 'That if it's Triple H, you don't care.' He goes, 'Bingo!' He hates Triple H," he said.

The former Interim RAW General Manager stressed that although Triple H is running the company creatively, The Rock is more powerful than him in the company:

"And they're playing nice in the sandbox but understand when you hear about executives running WWE, it ain't Triple H. You hear about 'creatively' he's running WWE. But, Vince [Russo], make no mistake about it, Rock is above Triple H right now." [36:34 - 37:41]

Jonathan Coachman thinks The Rock won't induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman addressed Triple H's induction into this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former Interim RAW General Manager claimed The Rock would never induct The Game. Instead, he predicted that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would be the one to do it:

"Can you imagine if he does have Rock induct him? There's no way. I think it's gonna be Ric Flair," he said. [33:38 - 33:43]

It would be interesting to see who will end up inducting The Game into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

