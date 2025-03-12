Triple H & The Rock rumored power struggle to turn into on-screen war in scenario suggested by WWE veteran; could happen after WrestleMania

A power struggle between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and TKO board member The Rock is rumored to be happening behind the scenes. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently suggested the two authority figures could translate that on screen.

The Game has been leading Creative since 2022. Meanwhile, The Final Boss returned last year to join TKO's board of directors. Although the two legends have admitted to having legit heat earlier in their careers, they have claimed to have buried the hatchet. Nevertheless, some rumors and experts have claimed that The Rock and Triple H still do not see eye to eye and allegedly have a power struggle behind the scenes.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Richards suggested that Triple H and The Rock translate their rumored power struggle into a storyline on-screen, getting into war as authority figures after WrestleMania. He also proposed that each gets leadership of one of the two main roster brands, RAW and SmackDown:

"This has to be translated. I have no doubt, I would say maybe WrestleMania or after that, now that you said that, are we going to get authority figure Rock vs. authority figure Triple H? Are we going to get a brand split again with Rock getting RAW, Triple H getting SmackDown and maybe getting truly competitive type of brands?" Richards said. [From 09:04 to 09:26]

WWE veteran doesn't believe Triple H and The Rock get along

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed the relationship between The Rock and Triple H. He pointed out that he witnessed first-hand how much they hated each other.

The WWE veteran disclosed that he is not convinced that the two stars currently get along:

"Well, you all saw that behind-the-scenes video that they posted where they came back. And I love [it] when Triple H and The Rock are in the same space because I know, I've experienced how much they truly hate each other. And so, this whole notion that they're getting along these days is BS," Coachman said.

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted that Triple H would be out of the Stamford-based company by next year.

