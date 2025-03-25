Massive WWE legend will induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame class of 2025, says veteran

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will enter the Hall of Fame class of 2025. A wrestling veteran recently predicted who will induct The Game.

The Cerebral Assassin joined the Stamford-based company in the mid-1990s. While he had a legendary career as an in-ring competitor, winning 14 world championships, he has also held several executive positions. The 55-year-old is currently the Head of Creative. In January, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised The Game during an event at WWE's headquarters to inform him that he would headline this year's Hall of Fame class.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted that two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair would be the one inducting Triple H into the prestigious club:

"I think it's gonna be Ric Flair," he said. [33:42 - 33:43]

Jonathan Coachman thinks there is no way The Rock would induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman addressed whether The Rock could be the one to induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former backstage interviewer claimed it would not happen.

The Coach discussed the relationship between The Game and The Final Boss on a previous episode of the podcast, claiming the two "truly hate each other" despite trying to show otherwise:

"Well, you all saw that behind-the-scenes video [at Elimination Chamber] that they posted where they came back. And I love [it] when Triple H and The Rock are in the same space because I know, I've experienced how much they truly hate each other. And so, this whole notion that they're getting along these days is BS," Coachman said.

In addition to Ric Flair, several other names could induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame, including his best friend Shawn Michaels and his wife Stephanie McMahon. It will be interesting to see who gets the opportunity.

