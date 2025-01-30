"It made me cry" - Stephanie McMahon makes major confession regarding Triple H

Stephanie McMahon recently opened up about her feelings towards her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. She also addressed his induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

While The Billion Dollar Princess resigned from the Stamford-based company in January 2023, Triple H continued leading creative in the post-Vince McMahon era. Last night, The Chief Content Officer was surprised by former superstars Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker as they announced that The Game would headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Stephanie McMahon was also there to congratulate her husband.

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Chairwoman disclosed that she had no idea about Michaels and The Undertaker's announcement. Hence, it caught her by surprise as well.

"I was certainly surprised yesterday at the office when Triple H was announced that he was going into the Hall of Fame by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, who were so happy that they were able to pull one over on him and they got me too. I had absolutely no idea. It was so incredible," she said. [1:31:29 - 1:31:47]

The 47-year-old said she was reduced to tears of happiness and added that she was proud of her husband's work and how the business was booming at the moment.

"I couldn't be more proud and I put out a tweet or a post on X, you know, that morning because I was just so overwhelmed. I saw the spot and it just, it made me cry. I mean, I was just so proud, I was in tears," she added. [1:32:06 - 1:32:21]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Stephanie McMahon says WWE is planning lots of surprises for Royal Rumble

WWE is holding its first premium live event in 2025, Royal Rumble, this Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In her interview with Pat McAfee, Stephanie McMahon revealed that the company was planning lots of surprises for the show. However, The Billion Dollar Princess pointed out that she did not know of all of them and could not reveal the ones she did know.

"I think, you know, John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is gonna be really meaningful. I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring. It's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about and if I did I won't be allowed to say. But I don't know, truthfully. I mean, I know some things but not all things," she said.

Stephanie McMahon also addressed whether she would compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, why she left WWE two years ago, and her newest show, Stephanie's Places.

