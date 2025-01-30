  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "It made me cry" - Stephanie McMahon makes major confession regarding Triple H

"It made me cry" - Stephanie McMahon makes major confession regarding Triple H

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 30, 2025 21:51 GMT
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H (Images credit: Triple H
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H [Image credits: Triple H's Instagram account & WWE.com]

Stephanie McMahon recently opened up about her feelings towards her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. She also addressed his induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

While The Billion Dollar Princess resigned from the Stamford-based company in January 2023, Triple H continued leading creative in the post-Vince McMahon era. Last night, The Chief Content Officer was surprised by former superstars Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker as they announced that The Game would headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Stephanie McMahon was also there to congratulate her husband.

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Chairwoman disclosed that she had no idea about Michaels and The Undertaker's announcement. Hence, it caught her by surprise as well.

also-read-trending Trending
"I was certainly surprised yesterday at the office when Triple H was announced that he was going into the Hall of Fame by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, who were so happy that they were able to pull one over on him and they got me too. I had absolutely no idea. It was so incredible," she said. [1:31:29 - 1:31:47]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

The 47-year-old said she was reduced to tears of happiness and added that she was proud of her husband's work and how the business was booming at the moment.

"I couldn't be more proud and I put out a tweet or a post on X, you know, that morning because I was just so overwhelmed. I saw the spot and it just, it made me cry. I mean, I was just so proud, I was in tears," she added. [1:32:06 - 1:32:21]

Check out her comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Stephanie McMahon says WWE is planning lots of surprises for Royal Rumble

WWE is holding its first premium live event in 2025, Royal Rumble, this Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In her interview with Pat McAfee, Stephanie McMahon revealed that the company was planning lots of surprises for the show. However, The Billion Dollar Princess pointed out that she did not know of all of them and could not reveal the ones she did know.

"I think, you know, John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is gonna be really meaningful. I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring. It's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about and if I did I won't be allowed to say. But I don't know, truthfully. I mean, I know some things but not all things," she said.

Stephanie McMahon also addressed whether she would compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, why she left WWE two years ago, and her newest show, Stephanie's Places.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use quotes from the first part of this article.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी