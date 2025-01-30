Stephanie McMahon confirms her status for the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Stephanie McMahon has not competed in a WWE ring for seven years. The Billion Dollar Princess also disclosed whether she would be in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

Despite attending several WWE events over the past two years, the 47-year-old former Women's Champion has not been officially part of the Stamford-based company since January 2023. Meanwhile, she has not competed inside the squared circle since she and Triple H lost to Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

During her appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee seemingly confirmed that The Billion Dollar Princess would be at the upcoming premium live event. However, she took it upon herself to clarify that she would not be an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"I'm not in the 'Rumble Match that is. I'm not in the 'Rumble Match at all," she said.

Stephanie McMahon explained why she stepped away from WWE

The Billion Dollar Princess spent several decades in the Stamford-based company. In addition to her on-screen role, she held several executive positions, including Chief Brand Officer and Chairwoman. However, she resigned two years ago upon her father Vince McMahon's comeback as Executive Chairman.

In her interview with Pat McAfee, the 47-year-old explained why she stepped away from WWE, saying that she wanted to disappear for a period of time. The former Chairwoman pointed out that while she benefited greatly from stepping out of the spotlight, she was now back in it.

"I never stopped being proud ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while. And I kinda did, you know. And it was good for me. I needed it. And now I'm back," she said.

Stephanie McMahon recently took her first step back into the wrestling business, announcing that she would host a new show, Stephanie's Places on ESPN.

