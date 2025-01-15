Behind-the-scenes camera reveals what Stephanie McMahon told CM Punk backstage on WWE RAW

Stephanie McMahon and CM Punk shared a moment backstage after the latter's match on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. A behind-the-scenes camera captured what The Billion Dollar Princess told The Best in the World.

The 46-year-old defeated Seth Rollins in a vicious fight on the premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix last week. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon attended the show, seemingly to support her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, and take part in the historic event. The former Women's Champion was shown on screen in the front row during the show.

However, the former WWE Chairwoman was in gorilla when Punk walked backstage following his main event bout against The Visionary. She shook The Second City Saint's hand, told him it was a "hell of a match," and pointed out that he has made history again:

Trending

"It was a hell of a match. What a night, making history again," she said. [From 06:08 to 06:12]

What did CM Punk say to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman after his match with Seth Rollins?

After having words with Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon, CM Punk shared a heartfelt moment with his former manager, Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

The Second City Saint made a joke, cracking Heyman up, before hugging Roman Reigns' Wiseman:

"A long way from St. Therese," Punk said.

Expand Tweet

Last Monday on RAW, Punk announced that he will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Best in the World has a good chance of winning the bout and booking his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The veteran predicted that people would tune in to see if The Best in the World would finally get his WrestleMania moment.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback