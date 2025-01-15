  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Behind-the-scenes camera reveals what Stephanie McMahon told CM Punk backstage on WWE RAW

Behind-the-scenes camera reveals what Stephanie McMahon told CM Punk backstage on WWE RAW

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 15, 2025 22:42 GMT
Stephanie McMahon with CM Punk (Image credit: WWE
Stephanie McMahon with CM Punk (Image credit: WWE on YouTube)

Stephanie McMahon and CM Punk shared a moment backstage after the latter's match on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. A behind-the-scenes camera captured what The Billion Dollar Princess told The Best in the World.

The 46-year-old defeated Seth Rollins in a vicious fight on the premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix last week. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon attended the show, seemingly to support her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, and take part in the historic event. The former Women's Champion was shown on screen in the front row during the show.

However, the former WWE Chairwoman was in gorilla when Punk walked backstage following his main event bout against The Visionary. She shook The Second City Saint's hand, told him it was a "hell of a match," and pointed out that he has made history again:

also-read-trending Trending
"It was a hell of a match. What a night, making history again," she said. [From 06:08 to 06:12]
youtube-cover

What did CM Punk say to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman after his match with Seth Rollins?

After having words with Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon, CM Punk shared a heartfelt moment with his former manager, Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

The Second City Saint made a joke, cracking Heyman up, before hugging Roman Reigns' Wiseman:

"A long way from St. Therese," Punk said.

Last Monday on RAW, Punk announced that he will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Best in the World has a good chance of winning the bout and booking his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The veteran predicted that people would tune in to see if The Best in the World would finally get his WrestleMania moment.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी