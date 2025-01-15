CM Punk had six-word message for Paul Heyman in recently released backstage footage of WWE RAW

CM Punk shared an emotional moment with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman backstage at the premiere of RAW on Netflix. The Best in the World had six words for his former advocate.

Last week, The Second City Saint went head-to-head in a fierce battle against Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW's debut episode on Netflix. As Punk returned backstage after winning the match, he was greeted by multiple people, including Chief Content Officer Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and his former manager, Heyman.

The 46-year-old made a six-word remark to Heyman, cracking him up, before hugging him in an emotional moment:

"A long way from St. Therese," Punk said. [From 06:13 to 06:16]

WWE legend thinks CM Punk could put Paul Heyman in a precarious position with Roman Reigns

Last November, CM Punk agreed to team up with the OG Bloodline in their WarGames match against the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed as a favor to Paul Heyman. He agreed with his former advocate that he would eventually ask him to return the favor.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested a scenario where Roman Reigns wins the Royal Rumble before Punk cashes in on his favor and asks Heyman to convince his Tribal Chief to give up his spot at WrestleMania to him:

"Could you imagine if Roman wins the Rumble and Roman is going to do exactly what he said and face Cody and Punk goes to Paul and says I need you to talk Roman Reigns out of his match and give it to me? Holy sh*t! You wanna talk about intriguing. Paul Heyman caught in between Roman Reigns and CM Punk right before WrestleMania. Roman wins the match. Could you imagine the look on Paul?"

It would be interesting to see what Punk would ask his former manager in return for his favor.

