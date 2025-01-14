WWE star to put Paul Heyman in precarious position with Roman Reigns in scenario predicted by Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns currently has his sights set on recapturing the Undisputed WWE Championship after retrieving the Ula Fala. Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed another superstar could stand in the way of the OTC achieving his goal.

Last week, Roman defeated Solo Sikoa to restore himself as The Tribal Chief. On Friday, the OTC's Wiseman confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to inform him that Reigns intends to enter and win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and challenge him at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed CM Punk could have another say about that.

The wrestling legend proposed a scenario in which The Best in the World loses the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Reigns wins the Rumble. As the 46-year-old RAW star dreams of main-eventing The Show of Shows, he would then cash in on the favor Heyman owes him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGamed. Bully Ray claimed Punk could ask The Wiseman to convince Reigns to give up his WrestleMania spot to him:

"Could you imagine if Roman wins the Rumble and Roman is going to do exactly what he said and face Cody and Punk goes to Paul and says I need you to talk Roman Reigns out of his match and give it to me? Holy sh*t! You wanna talk about intriguing. Paul Heyman caught in between Roman Reigns and CM Punk right before WrestleMania. Roman wins the match. Could you imagine the look on Paul?" Bully Ray said.

The 53-year-old revealed that he could imagine Heyman's reaction to Punk's request:

"I know the look on Paul's face. I know what look Paul would use. Like, the 'Come on! What are you doing to me over here?' Like, when Punk says this is my favor. And you kinda play it up like it's the Godfather asking for his favor back in return," he said. [From 14:41 to 15:37]

Bully Ray thinks CM Punk has a good chance of winning the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

On the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed CM Punk's chances of winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and challenging Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania.

The wrestling legend claimed people would want to tune in to watch if The Best in the World could beat The American Nightmare and have his WrestleMania moment:

"Absolutely. Just as much as they will be tuned in to see if John Cena can win 17, they will be tuned in to see if CM Punk, who is beyond the fan-favorite right now, can defeat Cody and have his WrestleMania moment," he said.

Several top WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre, have also declared for the Royal Rumble. It would be interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

