2-time WWE Champion challenging Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 is possible, says Hall of Famer

Multiple top WWE Superstars are currently discussed as potential opponents for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed The American Nightmare's challenger could be a 46-year-old RAW star.

Since returning to the Stamford-based company in 2023, CM Punk has been vocal about his desire to main event WrestleMania. Last night on RAW, The Second City Saint announced that he would enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and intends to win to earn a world championship shot at this year's Show of Shows.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed Punk could win the Royal Rumble and challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He suggested people would want to watch if the two-time WWE Champion could beat The American Nightmare and finally get his WrestleMania moment:

"Absolutely. Just as much as they will be tuned in to see if John Cena can win 17, they will be tuned in to see if CM Punk, who is beyond the fan-favorite right now, can defeat Cody and have his WrestleMania moment," he said. [From 19:16 - 19:33]

Bully Ray does not think Cody Rhodes should face another WWE legend at WrestleMania

On the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray's co-host, Dave LaGreca, suggested that Randy Orton could return to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Viper has been absent for several weeks after suffering an injury at the hands of Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

Although Bully Ray pointed out that a match between Rhodes and Orton could happen, he claimed it does not have to take place at this year's Show of Shows:

"Absolutely, because of their backstory, but you don't need to do it at WrestleMania with that story. You just don't," he said.

Many expect The Viper and The American Nightmare to clash eventually due to their history. It would be interesting to see if that would happen soon.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

