Cody Rhodes facing 44-year-old legend at WrestleMania shouldn't happen for one reason, says WWE Hall of Famer; it's not John Cena or The Rock

Cody Rhodes has been rumored to face The Rock or John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently addressed whether The American Nightmare should square off with another legend instead.

Randy Orton has a long history with Rhodes since the latter was part of his Legacy faction during the 39-year-old's first stint in the Stamford-based company. While they have been friends since The American Nightmare's return to WWE in 2022, The Viper was spotted eyeing Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship multiple times. Hence, many have speculated that the 44-year-old will eventually turn on the current champion.

While Orton is currently out of action after suffering an injury at the hands of Kevin Owens on SmackDown last November, Bully Ray's Busted Open co-host, Dave LaGreca, proposed a scenario in which The Viper could return to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and challenge Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. While the Hall of Famer acknowledged that a square-off between the two superstars could happen due to their history, he claimed it does not need to take place at The Show of Shows.

"Absolutely, because of their backstory, but you don't need to do it at WrestleMania with that story. You just don't," he said. [19:57-20:08]

Bully Ray addressed whether Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went head-to-head two years in a row in the main event of WrestleMania. On the same edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed whether they should have a third match this year at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

The wrestling legend disclosed that instead of Cody vs. Roman, he'd prefer to see The American Nightmare face John Cena in a face vs. face contest.

"I mean, just based on right now, Roman is a fan favorite; Cody is a fan favorite. If I'm gonna see fan-favorite vs. fan-favorite, I'd rather see Cena in that spot," he said.

It will be interesting to see which star battles The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

