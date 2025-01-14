Huge WWE legend should face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 instead of Roman Reigns, says Hall of Famer; it's not The Rock

Cody Rhodes' opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 remains a mystery amid rumors of The Rock not being available for the show. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed he would rather see The American Nightmare face another legend instead of Roman Reigns.

The OTC and Rhodes squared off in the main event of WrestleMania in each of the past two years. Last Friday, Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman informed The American Nightmare that his Tribal Chief plans to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray disclosed that he was not a fan of the idea of a babyface Reigns fighting a babyface Rhodes. He explained that if the company would book two babyfaces against each other, he would prefer it to be John Cena who challenges The American Nightmare:

"I mean, just based on right now, Roman is a fan favorite, Cody is a fan favorite. If I'm gonna see fan-favorite vs. fan-favorite, I'd rather see Cena in that spot," he said. [25:09 - 25:21]

John Cena facing Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 would be best for business, according to Bully Ray

On the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained why he believes John Cena squaring off with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania would be best for business.

The Hall of Famer claimed people would tune in to see if the Leader of the Cenation would be able to win his 17th world championship and break the record of most world championship reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company, which he holds alongside Ric Flair:

"People will be tuning in. People will want to see on many different levels, whether I'm live in the arena that night, whether I'm watching on pay-per-view or Peacock or Netflix or wherever the hell this thing is carried. People will want to see if John Cena is going to 'break the record' that I think that Cena holds already," he said.

Cena announced that he intends to win the Royal Rumble to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

