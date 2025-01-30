"Lots of surprises" - Stephanie McMahon makes stunning reveal about WWE's plans for Royal Rumble

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon recently addressed the company's plans for Royal Rumble. She claimed lots of surprises are set to take place at the show.

McMahon is set to attend the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. In an interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that she was looking forward to seeing John Cena compete in his last 'Rumble. She also said that she was excited to see Charlotte Flair return to the ring.

The 47-year-old former WWE Chairwoman also said that the company was planning several surprises, even revealing that she knew some of them.

Trending

"I think, you know, John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is gonna be really meaningful. I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring. It's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about and if I did I won't be allowed to say. But I don't know, truthfully. I mean, I know some things but not all things," she said.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

You can check out the entire episode of The Pat McAfee Show in the video below:

Stephanie McMahon addressed whether she would compete in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The Billion Dollar Princess last wrestled in 2018 when she teamed with her husband, Triple H, against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. However, she and The Game suffered defeat in the Mixed Tag Team Match.

In her interview with Pat McAfee, Stephanie McMahon addressed whether she would be competing in her first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday:

"I'm not in the Rumble match that is. I'm not in the Rumble match at all," she said.

The former WWE Chairwoman also explained why she stepped away from the company in 2023 and opened up about her newest project, Stephanie's Places.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback