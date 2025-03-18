Vince McMahon's ex-Executive Assistant makes bold prediction about the former WWE Chairman's future after recent public appearance

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been out of the wrestling business for nearly a year. However, McMahon's former on-screen Executive Assistant, Jonathan Coachman, recently claimed the 79-year-old could find his way back into the industry.

Ad

McMahon initially retired from WWE in 2022. Nevertheless, he returned in 2023 to sell the company to Endeavor in a multi-billion dollar deal. Although he served as the Executive Chairman of the newly founded company, TKO Group Holdings, the 79-year-old left in 2024 amid being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault. Since then, the former chairman has sold shares in TKO worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ad

Trending

After attending the Super Bowl, McMahon was recently spotted at the New York Knicks and Miami Heat NBA game alongside his son, Shane. While addressing the subject on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman disclosed that he thinks the former chairman would "give it one more run," potentially alongside Shane O'Mac:

"I think that Vince [McMahon] is gonna take that 6 billion that he cashed in and at 80 years old, why not give it one more run?" [From 1:09:59 to 1:10:07]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star willing to work for Vince McMahon again

Matt Riddle worked for multiple years under Vince McMahon's leadership in WWE. In a recent interview with Going Ringside, the former Tag Team Champion addressed the rumors suggesting the former chairman could start a new wrestling promotion.

The 39-year-old disclosed that he would be open to working for the 79-year-old again:

"Through the grapevine I've heard Vince might have another company," he said "Oh, I'm interested in anybody, bro. I'm an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want," he said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Vince McMahon would indeed establish a new wrestling promotion in the coming months.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback