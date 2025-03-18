Vince McMahon spotted in public for the first time in more than a month

It has been a while since Vince McMahon left the WWE. However, even if he is not on RAW or SmackDown every week, he has been in the public eye. Recently, the former WWE Chairman was spotted in public for the first time in more than a month.

Ad

Given all that is happening around Vince McMahon, especially with the controversial Janel Grant lawsuit still being in litigation, public appearances for the 79-year-old are quite limited. That being said, he was seen tonight in Madison Square Garden, attending the New York Knicks game.

The Knicks are currently hosting their NBA Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, and as usual, the celebrities were out and about. This included McMahon, who was seen dressed to the nines in an all-green suit.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

The last time Vince McMahon was seen in public was back on February 9, 2025. He was seen at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

A McMahon sighting is something of a rare phenomenon these days. After all, as mentioned earlier, the former Chairman has a lot going on around him right now. There is no telling when he may be seen next.

Ad

Vince McMahon will not start a new pro wrestling promotion

The main reason why Vince McMahon had to leave WWE was the controversy surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit, which contains some serious allegations. However, despite all that was happening around him, it seems as though the billionaire is still keen on working.

There have been rumors surrounding a potential return to the pro wrestling business, with some reports even suggesting he could start a new promotion. However, that does not seem to be the case. It was reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon had no intention of starting a pro wrestling company.

Ad

However, he was still planning on reportedly starting his own entertainment company.

Expand Tweet

It may not be pro wrestling, but it will be interesting to see what McMahon does in the entertainment business next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback