Update on Vince McMahon - Reports

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO in January 2024. He has seemingly not been involved with WWE since his exit. Recently, there were rumors of McMahon starting a pro wrestling promotion. The Wrestling Observer Radio has now provided a potential update on the situation.

McMahon's experience and business acumen in the world of professional wrestling make him an asset for any promotion. He transformed World Wrestling Entertainment from a regional company to a global sports entertainment juggernaut.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that despite the rumors, McMahon was not planning to start a pro wrestling organization. The veteran promoter is seemingly starting an entertainment company, according to people close to him.

"He's [McMahon] not starting a wrestling promotion, I can tell you that. He's starting an entertainment company, yeah. There was stuff floating around yesterday of him starting a wrestling company and those close to him say, 'No, that is not happening." (H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling)

McMahon has been surrounded by controversies for the past couple of years. Amid his legal battle with ex-WWE employee Janel Grant, the 79-year-old recently attended the 2025 Super Bowl.

Rumors about Vince McMahon's potential new pro wrestling promotion

Rumors of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon starting a pro wrestling promotion surfaced online following his Super Bowl LIX appearance. It was reported that McMahon was in talks with Fox Sports regarding a potential project.

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reached out to the network. A spokesperson for FOX denied any claims regarding a new project involving McMahon.

Following McMahon's resignation as TKO Executive Chairman in 2024, WWE has continued to scale new heights. The global juggernaut has been breaking viewership records and consistently selling out arenas. RAW recently departed the USA Network and debuted on Netflix. The company is currently preparing for its next major premium live event, Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

