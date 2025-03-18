Controversial ex-WWE star ready to work for Vince McMahon if he launches new wrestling company

A former WWE Superstar has commented on reports of Vince McMahon launching a new company. Matt Riddle, the star in question, was let go by WWE in late 2023 following an incident at an airport.

Riddle was one of the most controversial stars in WWE back when he was a mainstay in the Stamford-based promotion. Shortly after his appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 event in India, The King of Bros caused a commotion at an airport. He was released by WWE shortly after that.

In a recent interview with Going Ringside, Matt Riddle opened up about the rumors regarding Vince McMahon starting a new company. The former WWE Superstar had the following to say in response:

“Through the grapevine I’ve heard Vince might have another company,” he said "Oh, I’m interested in anybody, bro. I’m an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want.” [H/T F4WOnline]

Eric Bischoff talks about Vince McMahon's future

It's been a while since McMahon exited WWE in the light of Janel Grant's lawsuit against him. Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff recently made a prediction about McMahon's future on his podcast:

"I have no idea. I mean... I do know what I do know, or what I've been told, at least, is that Vince has purchased some pretty significant production facilities in Santa Monica. He's got a bit of a 'skeleton staff,' that he's put together, and sounds like he's got plans of moving forward in the entertainment business. Whether that's wrestling or something else, I don't know, but I don't think he's going to go away," Eric Bischoff said.

WWE has moved on from Vince McMahon and has embraced a new era under the creative vision of Triple H. Fans will likely never see McMahon appear on WWE TV again.

