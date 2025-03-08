Congratulations to WWE megastar The Rock!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have turned WWE upside down lately, but he has also been making waves outside the world of sports entertainment. A recent Forbes list reveals that his presence in Hollywood continues to be felt in a big way.

Ad

With the releases of Moana 2 and Red One, it's no secret that Johnson made a huge amount of money in 2024. Forbes recently ranked the 52-year-old megastar as Hollywood's highest-paid actor last year.

Congratulations are in order for The Rock, who earned an estimated $88 million ($103 million gross) due to his success in the movie business.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He was followed closely by Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart, coming in second and third in the list, respectively.

How did WWE legend The Rock become the highest-paid actor of 2024?

Dwayne Johnson reportedly landed the largest fee-plus-buyout in streaming movie history with Red One last year. Also, unsurprisingly, one agent noted that he made "an ungodly amount of money" after Moana 2 grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

Ad

According to Forbes:

"The Rock returned to the top of the highest-paid actors list after landing what is believed to be the largest fee-plus-buyout in streaming movie history, an estimated $50 million to star in Amazon's Red One last year. And when Moana 2 pivoted from a TV series to a theatrical release, he negotiated for a percentage of the movie's profits as an executive producer, an unprecedented deal for voice actors in Disney animation. After the movie grossed over $1 billion at the box office, Johnson, 52, made what one agent calls 'an ungodly amount of money.'"

In WWE, Dwayne Johnson continues to break records with his involvement in Cody Rhodes' storyline for WrestleMania 41. The Hollywood megastar wanted Rhodes to "sell his soul" to him ahead of the show. However, it was fellow WWE legend John Cena who turned heel and aligned with Johnson instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback