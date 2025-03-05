The Rock and John Cena to battle Cody Rhodes and WWE legend at WrestleMania 41 Night 1? Exploring potential consequences for Night 2 Main Event

The Rock and John Cena destroyed Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Moving forward, fans could see the two sides battle it out in the main event of WrestleMania 41's first night.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 after he defeated Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and CM Punk inside the chamber. In the closing moments of the show, he turned heel and assaulted The American Nightmare alongside The Rock and Travis Scott. The moment could lead to the return of a megastar to help the babyface.

Fans could soon witness something similar to what happened at last year's Show of Shows. The Rock could challenge Cody Rhodes to find a partner for night one at WrestleMania 41 to decide the stipulation for his match against corporate John Cena on Night 2. At such a time, Roman Reigns could return to lend a hand against the corrupt heels.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare previously teamed up at Bad Blood 2024, having showcased incredible chemistry. With that synergy, they could form a great team at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Roman Reigns is also the only viable ally, considering Kevin Owens turned heel, Sami Zayn is injured as per the storyline, and Jey Uso will be busy tackling Gunther.

This realistically possible match will be an amazing marketing tool and will also create intrigue about the stipulation for the second night's main event. However, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes could also engage in a six-man tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 41

One thing fans may remember is that Travis Scott entered the ring alongside The Rock and also aided the heels during the assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Rock positively responded to Travis potentially competing at The Show of Shows this year. This may mean the two sides could battle in a six-man tag team match on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41.

For that to happen, Cody Rhodes will have to gather one more ally apart from Roman Reigns. Considering the ally will be used to neutralize the pop star, it could very well be a babyface celebrity like Pat McAfee or Bad Bunny. We are on the craziest Road to WrestleMania yet, to say the least.

