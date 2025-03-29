Time of The Rock's return to WWE & the reason why he hasn't been mentioned on TV predicted by veteran

The Rock last appeared in WWE at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. A wrestling veteran recently predicted when The Final Boss will make his return.

After Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to the 52-year-old legend at Elimination Chamber, The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott beat the Undisputed WWE Champion down. Although The Franchise Player has since addressed his heel turn on RAW, he never mentioned why he aligned himself with The Final Boss. Rhodes has not spoken about The Rock either, despite his role in what happened at the past PLE.

On his Before My Head Explodes podcast, former head writer Vince Russo claimed the TKO board member was the one behind the decision to avoid mentioning his name on TV.

Russo claimed the company wants fans to forget about The Rock until WrestleMania. He predicted that The Final Boss would return at the Show of Shows during Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship Match to steal the spotlight and show that he is the "most important piece" in the promotion:

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company," he said. [13:39 - 14:26]

Vince Russo thinks WWE will drop Triple H after making a deal with The Rock

On the same episode of the Before My Head Explodes podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Rock was not fully in control of the Stamford-based company just because he did not want to be.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran predicted that the company would eventually offer The Final Boss a deal he could not refuse and then drop current Chief Content Officer Triple H:

"You know, Rock is still box office but here's the thing, man, Rock isn't always going to be box office. And, you know, Rock is going to get older. And Rock is gonna lose some of his appeal. And there is going to be a time when Rock is gonna be offered a deal that he cannot refuse. And I gotta tell you something, man, when that day comes, they are going to drop Triple H like a hot potato," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock does indeed return to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

