Congratulations to WWE legend The Rock

The Rock has yet to make a WWE appearance since forming the shocking alliance with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025. Though he's been occupied with projects away from the ring, The Final Boss recently found the time to celebrate the 5th anniversary of his popular Teremena Tequila brand.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the greatest crossover stars in WWE history, who's not only made a career for himself in Hollywood but is also an accomplished businessman. One of his most successful companies is the Tequila brand, Teremana, which has become a rage since its launch in 2020.

The Rock recently took to his X/Twitter account to reveal that the brand had completed five years and thanked fans for their continued support:

"Happy 5th anniversary, @Teremana! Had to take a few minutes and pour myself a “gentleman’s amount” *wink emoji* express my gratitude - the global growth of Teremana tequila has been a wild, record breaking ride. THANK YOU to all of you - our Mana Ohana - for “loving the liquid” as they say. Back to work, brick by brick, Cheers ~dj" he wrote.

Dutch Mantell wants The Rock on WWE TV

Mantell didn't hold back before questioning WWE for not having The Rock on TV despite his alliance with John Cena. The former WWE manager added that the promotion should have had a recorded promo of The Final Boss to address the aftermath of Cody Rhodes refusing to sell his soul to him:

"This is another that bugs me too. If [John] Cena is with The Rock, where was Rock? That's what I'm saying. [sic] They [WWE] couldn't make a videotape of him? I think Rock should say, 'Hey, you [Cody Rhodes] should have [given] me the soul because I own you now,' or something like that. Just give them [fans] something to think about. On the screen, and he says, 'Talk to John [Cena], you'll know what I'm talking about when this is over,'" Dutch Mantell said.

It remains to be seen when the Hollywood megastar would return to WWE, as fans have been waiting with bated breath to see him and Cena together.

