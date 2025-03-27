8-time WWE Champion's absence from RAW questioned by Dutch Mantell: "They couldn't make a videotape of him?"

The March 24, 2025 episode of WWE RAW was held at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. However, Dutch Mantell questioned the absence of a former multi-time World Champion from the red brand.

Ad

John Cena 'sold his soul' to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber, executing a heel turn by attacking Cody Rhodes. This betrayal set the stage for two intense confrontations between The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader in subsequent RAW episodes. However, despite the escalating tension, The Final Boss remained conspicuously absent from these segments.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager wondered about The Great One's whereabouts during the RAW segment featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena. He believed that the company missed an opportunity to involve Dwayne Johnson, even through a video message, to further the storyline:

Ad

Trending

"This is another that bugs me too. If [John] Cena is with The Rock, where was The Rock? That's what I'm saying. [sic] They [WWE] couldn't make a videotape of him? I think Rock should say, 'Hey, you [Cody Rhodes] should have [given] me the soul because I own you now,' or something like that. Just give them [fans] something to think about. On the screen, and he says, 'Talk to John [Cena], you'll know what I'm talking about when this is over,'" Dutch Mantell said. [From 57:04 to 57:45]

Ad

Ad

WWE veteran believes The Rock could face John Cena after WrestleMania 41

The Franchise Player and The Captain are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas next month. A wrestling veteran recently discussed a potential major swerve that could occur following The Show of Shows.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff predicted that The Rock could take the WWE Title from John Cena at SummerSlam, assuming Cena won against Cody Rhodes:

Ad

"Ofcourse, then what if The Rock beats Cena, he's got the title. Now we've got The Rock and Cody, because of the story, you could keep both stories going on at the same time. You could be building anticipation!''

Ad

Only time will tell if The Final Boss will soon return to TV to add intrigue to the rivalry between Rhodes and Cena leading up to WrestleMania.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback