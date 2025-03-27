The Rock set to betray John Cena in major swerve after WWE WrestleMania 41, veteran explains

John Cena shocked the world by allying with his long-time rival, The Rock, and turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff recently talked about The Final Boss potentially betraying the 16-time World Champion and facing the 47-year-old at Summerslam.

In the latest edition of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the veteran was asked about the idea of The Rock and John Cena facing each other at this year's Biggest Party of The Summer.

This year's Summerslam is slated to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the same place where The Franchise Player faced The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 29. Bischoff was asked if it would be a good idea for the two to face each other again at the same venue.

Responding to it, Eric said:

"Ofcourse, then what if The Rock beats Cena, he's got the title. Now we've got The Rock and Cody, because of the story, you could keep both stories going on at the same time. You could be building anticipation!'' [0:28-0:45]

Check out the episode here:

John Cena is set to confront Cody Rhodes again on WWE RAW

The Cenation leader addressed the Glasgow crowd on this week's RAW. Cena said that he is going to ''ruin wrestling'' for fans by winning his 17th world championship at The Show of Shows and retiring with it. He was then interrupted by The American Nightmare, who confronted the Hollywood megastar, claiming to beat him in Las Vegas.

Cena will appear on RAW again next week in London, England, to confront his opponent.

It will be interesting to see if The Doctor of Thuganomics launches a verbal assault on Cody Rhodes this time around.

