"We need help" - The Rock reveals the real-life reason why he returned for WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock recently addressed his WWE comeback ahead of last month's Elimination Chamber. He revealed that it came after he received a call from Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

The Final Boss made a surprise return on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber. He offered Cody Rhodes to make all his dreams come true if The American Nightmare sold him his soul. The 52-year-old legend demanded the former Undisputed WWE Champion give him his answer at the premium live event. At Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare turned down The Rock's offer, leading to him getting destroyed by The Final Boss, John Cena, and Travis Scott.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss discussed what led to his return on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, disclosing that Ari Emanuel called him and told him that the company was struggling with ticket sales for the premium live event.

"So, I got a call about a month before Elimination Chamber. I get a call from Ari Emanuel, who we know owns TKO, and TKO owns WWE. He has been my longtime business partner and one of my best friends for over 20 years. He said, 'We need help at Elimination Chamber. Ticket sales are a little slow,'" he said.

The Endeavor CEO also explained to The Rock that Elimination Chamber had become a conduit to WrestleMania, and the company needed him to show up to have fans tune in:

"But beyond that goes, 'What we are finding is with Elimination Chamber, it's become the pay-per-view that's been interesting; fans have had fun, but it's also the conduit to WrestleMania. And how do we create an Elimination Chamber that people tune in to see? How do we create that?' And he goes, 'Right now, we don't have that.' And he said, 'Well, The Final Boss shows up.'" [0:00 to 0:46]

Check out The Final Boss' comments below:

The Rock missed WWE WrestleMania deliberately to prove a point? Ex-WWE star gives his take

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman discussed The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41 despite his initial involvement in John Cena and Cody Rhodes' storyline.

The wrestling veteran claimed The Final Boss missed the show deliberately to prove that Triple H cannot book and should leave the Stamford-based company.

I also believe that The Rock and Triple H hate each other so much that The Rock decided to sacrifice, and this may sound crazy, guys, to sacrifice a WrestleMania to prove his point that Triple H cannot book, that Triple H should not be the head of creative, and that Triple H should be gone," he said.

Coachman said that he believed The Game's time in WWE was limited, suggesting a plan was already in motion to replace him.

